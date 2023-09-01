New Expansion Available: Medieval III

We're happy to announce the release of the Medieval III expansion set with 8 new Things.
This set includes:
- Imp
- Bogeyman
- Scitalis
- Red Parandrus
- Purple Parandrus
- Yellow Parandrus
- Caladrius
- Moorland
