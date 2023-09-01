 Skip to content

Mythical update for 1 September 2023

New Expansion Available: Medieval III

Share · View all patches · Build 12090983 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're happy to announce the release of the Medieval III expansion set with 8 new Things.

This set includes:

  • Imp
  • Bogeyman
  • Scitalis
  • Red Parandrus
  • Purple Parandrus
  • Yellow Parandrus
  • Caladrius
  • Moorland

Changed files in this update

