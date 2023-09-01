Small new patch in publicbeta (v192)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This is a small follow-up patch to fix some bugs in v190:

Some fixes for Hit The Road - remember interrogation dialogue and morale from memories about characters you left behind, also timestamps or retained memories will take into account your travel time

Fix for Asian characters not showing on debug menus due to the Unity upgrade

Fix for crash in multiplayer when someone throws a molotov at a moving vehicle

Fix for vehicle not showing in pip in multiplayer

What's this publicbeta thing?

v192 will be in the "publicbeta" branch for a while, before pushing it to the main game. If you want to try the latest features as they come out (and help test them!) it's a good idea to start using this branch. But keep in mind:

Because it's the bleeding edge it could be less stable

If you want to be able to play online co-op with someone you'll need to be on the same version as them

If you go back from the "publicbeta" branch to the main branch you may not be able to load savegames created on "publicbeta".

To use publicbeta, just right-click on Survivalist: Invisible Strain in your Steam library and go to Properties, then Betas and in the drop-down select "publicbeta".