 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Survivalist: Invisible Strain update for 1 September 2023

Small new patch in publicbeta (v192)

Share · View all patches · Build 12090866 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This is a small follow-up patch to fix some bugs in v190:

  • Some fixes for Hit The Road - remember interrogation dialogue and morale from memories about characters you left behind, also timestamps or retained memories will take into account your travel time
  • Fix for Asian characters not showing on debug menus due to the Unity upgrade
  • Fix for crash in multiplayer when someone throws a molotov at a moving vehicle
  • Fix for vehicle not showing in pip in multiplayer
What's this publicbeta thing?

v192 will be in the "publicbeta" branch for a while, before pushing it to the main game. If you want to try the latest features as they come out (and help test them!) it's a good idea to start using this branch. But keep in mind:

  • Because it's the bleeding edge it could be less stable
  • If you want to be able to play online co-op with someone you'll need to be on the same version as them
  • If you go back from the "publicbeta" branch to the main branch you may not be able to load savegames created on "publicbeta".

To use publicbeta, just right-click on Survivalist: Invisible Strain in your Steam library and go to Properties, then Betas and in the drop-down select "publicbeta".

Changed depots in private branch

View more data in app history for build 12090866
Survivalist: Invisible Strain Content Depot 1054511
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link