Small new patch in publicbeta (v192)

This is a small follow-up patch to fix some bugs in v190:
- Some fixes for Hit The Road - remember interrogation dialogue and morale from memories about characters you left behind, also timestamps or retained memories will take into account your travel time
- Fix for Asian characters not showing on debug menus due to the Unity upgrade
- Fix for crash in multiplayer when someone throws a molotov at a moving vehicle
- Fix for vehicle not showing in pip in multiplayer
What's this publicbeta thing?
v192 will be in the "publicbeta" branch for a while, before pushing it to the main game. If you want to try the latest features as they come out (and help test them!) it's a good idea to start using this branch. But keep in mind:
- Because it's the bleeding edge it could be less stable
- If you want to be able to play online co-op with someone you'll need to be on the same version as them
- If you go back from the "publicbeta" branch to the main branch you may not be able to load savegames created on "publicbeta".
To use publicbeta, just right-click on Survivalist: Invisible Strain in your Steam library and go to Properties, then Betas and in the drop-down select "publicbeta".
Changed depots in private branch