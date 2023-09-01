 Skip to content

Parts Unknown update for 1 September 2023

Fight Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12090843 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are currently only focused on online mode. Use the focus feature to attack enemies when online. We have new furniture and artwork coming for the apartment so be sure to rack up the Rep points online. We want to thank everyone for supporting this independent project!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2255761 Depot 2255761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2255762 Depot 2255762
  • Loading history…
