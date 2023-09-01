New class: Druidic armor! New currencies! Magitech comparator! New block/Deco

Changelog 0.13.14
* **Verdant Stride**
Unlock a progressively faster running ability while simultaneously fostering grass growth on dirt as you run.
* Nature's Attraction
Exert a magnetic force of nature to draw in souls, drops, and removable plants.
* **Nature's Bloom**
Use the surrounding elements to nurture plant growth within an 8-block radius while gaining a resistance buff depending on the nearby blocks elemental affinity.
* ** Elemental Aura**
Channel the ambient elements to generate an encompassing aura, influenced by nearby blocks and the prevailing biome.
* **Elemental Burst**
Harness the surrounding elements to unleash a spell that draws from nearby blocks and the current biome.
* **Elemental Terraformation**
Reshape the landscape within an 8-block radius using the selected weapon's element in your hotbar.
Breeding:
* 4 currencies to add some control over the offspring. (Can be obtained on the sacrifice table depending on the rarity of the sacrifices)
* Gene system to increase the stats range of the offspring. Can be inherited.
* It is possible to gets stats higher than 50 (up to 100).
Magitech:
* Fixed: if multiple outputs of the same gate are connected, value is broken
* New comparator
New block:
* obsidian (when lava enter in contact with water), and new decoration set associated.
Notes on the gene system:
For each stat, the lower bound of the range was calculated as the min stat of parents divided by two.
Now the lower bound is equal to max(min_stat/2, min_stat_gene).
There is a gene for each stat.
Genes are inherited following this formula:
inherited_gene = min((gene_min + gene_median) / 4 + (stat_min + stat_median) / 4, 100)```
![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//12134860/dd600633e62d08428d00bada6c1a421a982f43a4.png)
![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//12134860/7b7a785838c8668be6b9df1809f06368c586d7b1.png)
Changed files in this update