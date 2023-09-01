New class: Druidic armor! New currencies! Magitech comparator! New block/Deco

Changelog 0.13.14

* **Verdant Stride** Unlock a progressively faster running ability while simultaneously fostering grass growth on dirt as you run. * Nature's Attraction Exert a magnetic force of nature to draw in souls, drops, and removable plants. * **Nature's Bloom** Use the surrounding elements to nurture plant growth within an 8-block radius while gaining a resistance buff depending on the nearby blocks elemental affinity. * ** Elemental Aura** Channel the ambient elements to generate an encompassing aura, influenced by nearby blocks and the prevailing biome. * **Elemental Burst** Harness the surrounding elements to unleash a spell that draws from nearby blocks and the current biome. * **Elemental Terraformation** Reshape the landscape within an 8-block radius using the selected weapon's element in your hotbar. Breeding: * 4 currencies to add some control over the offspring. (Can be obtained on the sacrifice table depending on the rarity of the sacrifices) * Gene system to increase the stats range of the offspring. Can be inherited. * It is possible to gets stats higher than 50 (up to 100). Magitech: * Fixed: if multiple outputs of the same gate are connected, value is broken * New comparator New block: * obsidian (when lava enter in contact with water), and new decoration set associated. Notes on the gene system: For each stat, the lower bound of the range was calculated as the min stat of parents divided by two. Now the lower bound is equal to max(min_stat/2, min_stat_gene). There is a gene for each stat. Genes are inherited following this formula: inherited_gene = min((gene_min + gene_median) / 4 + (stat_min + stat_median) / 4, 100)``` ![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//12134860/dd600633e62d08428d00bada6c1a421a982f43a4.png) ![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//12134860/7b7a785838c8668be6b9df1809f06368c586d7b1.png)