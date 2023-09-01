 Skip to content

Planet Centauri update for 1 September 2023

New class: Druidic armor! New currencies! Magitech comparator! New block/Deco

Changelog 0.13.14




* **Verdant Stride**  

Unlock a progressively faster running ability while simultaneously fostering grass growth on dirt as you run.  


* Nature's Attraction  

Exert a magnetic force of nature to draw in souls, drops, and removable plants.  


* **Nature's Bloom**  

Use the surrounding elements to nurture plant growth within an 8-block radius while gaining a resistance buff depending on the nearby blocks elemental affinity.  


* ** Elemental Aura**  

Channel the ambient elements to generate an encompassing aura, influenced by nearby blocks and the prevailing biome.  


* **Elemental Burst**  

Harness the surrounding elements to unleash a spell that draws from nearby blocks and the current biome.  


* **Elemental Terraformation**  

 Reshape the landscape within an 8-block radius using the selected weapon's element in your hotbar.  

Breeding:   


* 4 currencies to add some control over the offspring. (Can be obtained on the sacrifice table depending on the rarity of the sacrifices)  
* Gene system to increase the stats range of the offspring. Can be inherited.  
* It is possible to gets stats higher than 50 (up to 100).  



Magitech:  


* Fixed: if multiple outputs of the same gate are connected, value is broken  
* New comparator  



New block:   


* obsidian (when lava enter in contact with water), and new decoration set associated.  




Notes on the gene system:  
For each stat, the lower bound of the range was calculated as the min stat of parents divided by two.  
Now the lower bound is equal to max(min_stat/2, min_stat_gene).  
There is a gene for each stat.  
Genes are inherited following this formula:  
inherited_gene = min((gene_min + gene_median) / 4 + (stat_min + stat_median) / 4, 100)```

![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//12134860/dd600633e62d08428d00bada6c1a421a982f43a4.png)  
![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//12134860/7b7a785838c8668be6b9df1809f06368c586d7b1.png)

