The Tenants - Patch 1.2.2

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Game Loading
- Fixed another game loading issue related to the engine update.
- Note: If you still have issues loading into the game after this patch, please contact us at support@ancientforgestudio.com or on the official Discord server.
General
- Fixed some issues related to pets navigating in the Animal Shelter.
- Fixed an issue with the phone when interacting with a pet.
- Fixed a few issues with raccoon’s interactions.
- Fixed another issue related to the feeding interaction with pets.
- Fixed an issue where some of the actions wouldn’t play out for pets (eating, sleeping).
- Fixed an issue where the UI wouldn’t appear back after playing with a pet.
- Fixed an issue with the tenants AI breaking in some actions that require multiple tenants.
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update