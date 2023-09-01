 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Tenants update for 1 September 2023

The Tenants - Patch 1.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12090781 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Game Loading
  • Fixed another game loading issue related to the engine update.
  • Note: If you still have issues loading into the game after this patch, please contact us at support@ancientforgestudio.com or on the official Discord server.
General
  • Fixed some issues related to pets navigating in the Animal Shelter.
  • Fixed an issue with the phone when interacting with a pet.
  • Fixed a few issues with raccoon’s interactions.
  • Fixed another issue related to the feeding interaction with pets.
  • Fixed an issue where some of the actions wouldn’t play out for pets (eating, sleeping).
  • Fixed an issue where the UI wouldn’t appear back after playing with a pet.
  • Fixed an issue with the tenants AI breaking in some actions that require multiple tenants.

Changed files in this update

The Tenants Content Depot 1009561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2255330
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link