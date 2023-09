Share · View all patches · Build 12090678 · Last edited 1 September 2023 – 17:09:41 UTC by Wendy

Update 1.0.1 consists of the following changes:

Improved the description of the controls on the Help/Tutorial screen;

Reduction in the cost of improving ships;

Balancing during the first game sessions. Fewer enemy ships will appear while the ship is at level 01;

Bug fixes.

These changes were applied in the final version of the game and in the Demo.