Steam Hotfix #3

Build 12090676 · Last edited 1 September 2023

Greetings, Mercenaries!

Hotfix #3 addresses even more of the issues reported by the community:

Realism Mode

Realism Mode is now unlocked and available as soon as you start the game!

Please note that while the mode offers a unique gameplay experience, it also comes with added difficulty. We recommend that you challenge the mode after learning all of the gameplay mechanics (don’t forget the tutorial!) and gaining more experience.

Additional Rewards

You now earn GP in Horde mode.

We have replaced the one-time GP reward at the end of the Story Campaign with individual GP rewards for clearing each Story Campaign mission (repeatable!).

Weapon Controls

You can now choose how you grab and interact with weapons (including grenades) and objects – Hold and Toggle. Note: there is a known issue that when using “Toggle” while you have “Auxiliary Hand Influence” active, your auxiliary hand cannot use the Toggle feature (only your main hand can). We plan to have that corrected in a future hotfix.

Weapon handling when the magnetic intensity is set to 0 has slightly been improved.

Weapon jitter for Shotguns and Sniper Rifles when using auxiliary/offhand control has been reduced.

Controller Angle Alignment

You can now also adjust the base horizontal angle alignment of your controllers.

Movement Improvement

The issue where physically crouching/sitting sometimes starts recalibration has been fixed.

Reduced movement speed is now properly applied when crouching.

Misc. Bug Fixes

The issue where the NPC would behave abnormally in certain missions has been fixed.

The issue where players could sometimes go through doors in certain missions has been fixed.

HUD is now properly located when starting the game with SteamVR.

The controller hologram in the tutorial has been changed to META QUEST 2. We plan to add more device-specific holograms in the future.

The issue where the tutorial and some tooltips displayed incorrect button names has been fixed for the following devices: META QUEST, META QUEST 2, META QUEST Pro, Oculus Rift, Oculus Rift 2, VIVE, VIVE Pro and PICO 4.

SteamVR menu button now works properly when using the left-handed controls.

As always, we thank you for your feedback and your patience!