Build 12090519 · Last edited 1 September 2023 – 17:09:39 UTC by Wendy

Added brand new achievements to the game

Fixed some gun skin graphical issues

Chance to get an unexpected surprise when sent to the menu

Thank you for playing I would very much appreciate it if you could all possibly leave a review as it really helps this game grow and means a lot to me ːsteamthumbsupː