Version 12.5, World Editor Tutorial Vids

Share · View all patches · Build 12090419 · Last edited 1 September 2023 – 17:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Minor update, fixing some world editor bugs I missed while making a series of tutorial videos for the world editor. Also, I included those 15 videos in the COMMUNITY DLC (275mb).

Tutorial Video Playlist:



Complete list of changes:

SOURCE CODE:

-Fixed bug where opening manuals in the F1 world editor wasn't working.

-Fixed bug where new R-Click object adjuster tool in World Editor wasn't updating object collision.

-"DeusEx" god mode command now sets flying and aquatic to 1 as well.

RESOURCES:

-(EXTRAS) Added 15 tutorial videos for the world editor to the Stuff folder in EXTRAS DLC.