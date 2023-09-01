Version 12.5, World Editor Tutorial Vids

Minor update, fixing some world editor bugs I missed while making a series of tutorial videos for the world editor. Also, I included those 15 videos in the COMMUNITY DLC (275mb).
Complete list of changes:
SOURCE CODE:
-Fixed bug where opening manuals in the F1 world editor wasn't working.
-Fixed bug where new R-Click object adjuster tool in World Editor wasn't updating object collision.
-"DeusEx" god mode command now sets flying and aquatic to 1 as well.
RESOURCES:
-(EXTRAS) Added 15 tutorial videos for the world editor to the Stuff folder in EXTRAS DLC.
Changed files in this update