TFM Weekly Update 📜 #FeatureFriday-01/09/23

Offsprings of the first men, once again, welcome back to another #FeatureFriday! ːthetreeoflifeː

We hope you're having an epic time exploring, conquering, and making memories in the world of The First Men. Our dedicated team is burning the midnight oil, pushing pixels, and perfecting code, to ensure we consistently deliver upon our promise: Weekly updates packed with surprises! ːFistpumpː

This week, we’ve supercharged Memoria with new factions, sprinkled some mystique with Adberil the djinni, kickstarted the much-anticipated Rogue combat profession, and fine-tuned a slew of game balances and mechanics. Dive into the details and discover the myriad of changes we’ve rolled out. Ready to feast your eyes on this week's banquet of updates? Let’s get to it! ːreexcitedː

Changelog

Total number of additions implemented this week: 31 ːhappyhfː

Changes made in response to community input and assistance are 32% and marked with ːhappyheartː

ːhappyhfː [Content] Memoria's Stormclaw Clan, Carnip's Camp, Kor Gatai, Faerunners, Keisha's Bears, Khawazin Tribe, and Jamuqa's Retreat now all feature claimable main constructions.

ːhappyhfː [Content] In Memoria, 15 new claimable factions are available, including Gruk Doha, Remnants of Naz'garoth, and Guardians of Adberil.

ːhappyhfː [Content] Unveiled 2 new faction perks, "Scales of Venom" and "Winter's Wisdom", and 2 new consumables: "Astral Goo of Immortality" and "Rune of Ancestral Call".

ːhappyhfː [Content] Introduced claimable main constructions for 5 Memoria factions: Svetlana's Dominion, Ekala's Den, Venomscale Coasthunters, Grimback Society, and Blindfury Tribe.

ːhappyhfː [Content] Rebranded the "Well of Stamina" faction perk to "Well of Speed" and introduced a new perk: "Sisters' Windrush".

ːhappyheartː [Content] Introduced Adberil, a djinni settler character preset as a claim reward in Memoria.

ːhappyhfː [Content] Lindaris has 3 fresh claimable factions. New items include Fae Feather, Beliar's Undoing, and Sunwater.

ːhappyheartː [Content] Kickstarted the Rogue combat profession, complete with 3 skill sets: Stealth, Assassinate, and Assault, and a three-tiered progression system bolstered with 9 feats.

ːhappyheartː [Content] Expansion on the Rogue combat profession, with its levels of progression now defined as Shade, Phantom, and Mirage, each coming with its set of feats: Resurgence, Specter, Subtle, Hexxer, Blitz, and Pinner.

ːhappyheartː [Content] Depthcrawler's cavern entrance shrine is now interactable, providing an Endurance boost upon looting.

ːhappyhfː [Content] Introduced a new rare consumable item: "Dark Dream". Be cautious, as repeated use induces the "Breathing Difficulty" burden, reducing Endurance progressively.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] Side objective chains are detached from Arachnia's main objectives, in lieu of the new tracking system.

ːhappyheartː [Balance] Drastically decreased the Movement Speed penalties during the starvation stage.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] Power reduction debuffs on all craftable weapons underwent recalibration.

ːhappyheartː [Balance] Enhanced the stat benefits of the Immortal lifestage trait.

ːhappyheartː [Balance] Adjusted several traits and stats: Adventurer trait's Endurance bonus scaled down to 20%; Adventurer's level-up speed is now set to Normal; Protectors' Endurance is decreased to 50, and Slayers' Damage Power and Action Speed dropped to 20%.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] Tweaked Stamina for secondary races and unveiled 2 new faction constructions: Walking Castle and Sewer.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] The enemy base Damage Power modifier has been increased from 5 to 8.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] Enemy base Block Chance modifier has seen an uptick from 10 to 20.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] Removed stat prerequisites for Cook path rewards to improve text clarity.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] Adjustments made to base Stamina: removed from Humans and reassigned to Settler.

ːhappyhfː [UI/UX] Owned and discovered main constructions are now integrated into the world map interface, allowing tracking of side objectives with a simple click.

ːhappyheartː [UI/UX] Enhanced tooltips and text clarity in multiple areas, including debuffs and path rewards.

ːhappyhfː [UI/UX] The Exposing Lunge debuff now comes with a more detailed effect tooltip.

ːhappyheartː [UI/UX] Fixed the interaction points for Protector's Workshop and Slayer's Forge constructions to ensure a better player experience.

ːhappyhfː [Fix] Discovered factions and side objectives now save/load seamlessly.

ːhappyhfː [Fix] Rectified the category for the "Book of Feral Digging".

ːhappyheartː [Fix] Resolved experience calculation errors on LevelUpProfession and various other technical fixes.

ːhappyhfː [Fix] Addressed a slew of game interaction and loading issues to ensure smoother gameplay.

ːhappyhfː [Fix] Addressed a problem where the owned and discovered main constructions list wasn't being cleared properly when loading a saved game directly from the pause menu.

ːhappyhfː [Fix] Rectified the sorting issue with objectives and side objectives post-completion of a main objective.

https://steamcommunity.com/games/700820/announcements/detail/3664275387883515658

It's our unyielding passion for The First Men and the relentless support and feedback from each one of you that fuels these weekly updates. As we march forward in our journey, we can't thank you enough for being a part of it. ːSmallRedHeartː

Stay curious, keep those suggestions coming, and most importantly, enjoy the new additions and refinements. Mark your calendars and prep your battle gear because we’ll be back with more next Friday. Till then, happy adventuring! ːgearthumbsupː