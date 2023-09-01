Enemy Helicopters Beta Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12090357 · Last edited 1 September 2023 – 16:09:24 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update adds the following....

New version of the Viper - the AH-1Z Viper CRS which has the "Cobra Radar System" mounted on its left wing. Yes, it is a real thing - I had no idea! Thanks to tuivel for sending over some information.

Please note that information on the CRS is extremely limited - basically a couple of pictures and a very brief PDF document so it is really a "best guess"!

The Viper CRS costs 140 DP which is 10pts less than the Apache "D" seeing as it loses a wingtip mount. However, it does gain the same Radar system and has the ability to equip radar Hellfires!