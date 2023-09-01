Terrordrome: Reign Of The Legends - Development Update: September 2023

Overcoming Huge Hurdles in Development

Coding

Major Bug Fix

Initially, we had planned to release the Spring Heeled Jack update August 22nd until we discovered a major game breaking bug. Since then, our lead programmer Brad had been hard at work to overcome the bug. We are happy to say Brad's work has proven fruitful and this issue no longer persists in the game. As a result, we are now cleared to move forward with our plans for the next update! We are always looking out for any bugs, so please feel free to submit any findings to the discussion thread or our discord server.

Of course, there is also work going towards connection stability for online play and memory usage. We are still investigating other issues in game at this time.

Characters

Spring Heeled Jack

Spring Heeled Jack is ready to launch into the Terrordrome! You can expect to get your hands on this character Thursday, September 7th, 2023! Due to the delay and for a lack of news this month, we decided to show this character off sooner. Here is our early access character trailer for Spring Heeled Jack!

The Invisible Man

With Spring Heeled Jack ready to launch, we have finally begun implementing the Invisible Man into the game. We have started with basic attacks and reactions for The Invisible Man. He currently has a few special moves implemented as well. There is still a lot of work to be done here, but we can say that this character is performing very smoothly in game. Here are some previews of him in engine!

In our next development update, we will explore more of the Invisible Man's powers and gameplay. We believe that this fighter will be a trickster, capable of some deadly mix-up potential both visible and invisible.

Final Three Fighters

As of writing, we have began implementing the first of the final three fighters. Fighter #1 currently has basic reactions ready. Animations for the first two fighters are complete. Fighter #3 will begin to receive animations soon. We still are not ready to reveal these fighters just yet. These bonus fighters have evolved in concepts the most throughout this development process. We are excited to include them to the roster, and we believe they will be great additions to the game.

Other News

So to confirm, the Spring Heeled Jack Update will release September 7th, 2023. Alongside Spring Heeled Jack, the Erase Warehouse and Frankenstein's Sanctuary stages will also release. We will finally launch the game on the Epic Games Store for Early Access with this update.

October Vlog

Our next development update will be in the form of a Vlog entry to our series of development vlogs! We have some more exciting details to share, most of which consist of Invisible Man details, some teases, and more!

We are working hard to bring you a better game each day. We're excited to be nearing the end of our roster, as it gives us more time to focus on improving other aspects of the game before launching next year. It has been quite the journey, and we still have a long path ahead of us. Thank you all for supporting us and continuing this journey with us.