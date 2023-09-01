Patch Notes 1.0.46059

- Fix soft-lock that could occur when leveling up in X'tol's Landing
- Fix issue where combat result bar could display negative XP
- Reduced time before displaying boat controls while sailing to increase the chances players will visit their crew!
- Adjusted repulsor physics on an NPC that could cause dragging
- Reimported English texts to included latest corrections
