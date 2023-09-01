 Skip to content

Sea of Stars update for 1 September 2023

Patch Notes 1.0.46059

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix soft-lock that could occur when leveling up in X'tol's Landing
  • Fix issue where combat result bar could display negative XP
  • Reduced time before displaying boat controls while sailing to increase the chances players will visit their crew!
  • Adjusted repulsor physics on an NPC that could cause dragging
  • Reimported English texts to included latest corrections

