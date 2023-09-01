Changes:
- Fixed a bug where the zoom when shooting in first person was not reset after switching to a regular camera.
- Fixed a bug where, in the new game, Soldier Bees would spawn with spears before researching those spears.
- And most importantly, we fixed the manual selection of building priority, which we talked about in the last announcement. It did not work for some players because of a very stupid mistake that the developer made because he did not sleep well :)
Changed files in this update