Bee Island update for 1 September 2023

Changes

Build 12090220 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Fixed a bug where the zoom when shooting in first person was not reset after switching to a regular camera.
  • Fixed a bug where, in the new game, Soldier Bees would spawn with spears before researching those spears.
  • And most importantly, we fixed the manual selection of building priority, which we talked about in the last announcement. It did not work for some players because of a very stupid mistake that the developer made because he did not sleep well :)

