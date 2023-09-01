New Merch, New Vole!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Praise be! 🙏

**The Devolver Store has answered your earnest prayers for new Cult of the Lamb merchandise!

**

More mysterious items have appeared in our merch store. No one knows where they came from or their purpose, but they sure are deviously cute!

New T-Shirt Designs!

Adorn yourself with the Lamb's divine image with not one, but TWO new creepy cute t-shirt designs!

We’re Gonna Need a Bigger Boat... And House

We have been blessed with a brand new Kallamar art print, from our resident artist Carles Dalmau!

Cult of the Lamb Tapestry

This is no ordinary tapestry, but a symbol of something godly. This stunningly designed woven blankie makes for both a devious display of your devotion to the one true Lamb, and will ensure you survive the harshest of cult winters.

Immerse deeper into the world of Cult of the Lamb, if you dare. Check everything out on the US Devolver Store, or our Global Store!

Are you at PAX West?! If so, have we got some exciting news for you...

Bring your own Lamb home and evangelize your faith. Now is your chance to secure your very own Lamb for cute cuddles and devilish displays of affection! 🙏

We have sourced some SUPER RARE original Lamb plushies and precious long Lambs for you, among the other merch pictured! These are super limited, so be quick!

PRAISE! VOLVY BE UPON YE

The cheeky little fellow with the Big Hand for Gaming™ has arrived! 🐀

The eagle-eyed amongst you may have noticed the addition of a new Follower form to Cult of the Lamb, as of our last update. That's right - the beloved mascot you forgot existed, Volvy, is now available as a Follower form in Cult of the Lamb!

How do you unlock the most iconic, well known gaming mascot's follower form, I hear you ask?!



Here's how: [spoiler]You can unlock the Volvy form via the ??? Mystic Seller at the end of the game.[/spoiler]

CULT OF THE LAMB X DON'T STARVE TOGETHER CROSSOVER, BUT MAKE IT AN INTERVIEW

Once again, thank you so, so much for all the love and support for our collab with Klei! We hope you're having as much fun playing the update, as we did making it!

Check out our art director Jimp and Klei talk about how much they love poop in this fun little interview with our friends at Devolver!

WE REACHED OVER 50,000 REVIEWS??

Huge milestone reached - over 50,000 of our devoted Followers have flocked to our Steam page to leave our crazy little cult game a review!

As a small team that have been working on this game for several years, it makes us so happy to see players spread the love for the Lamb. Each review you leave motivates us to keep going, and we can't express enough how much your support means to us.

From every one of us at Massive Monster,

Thank you! ❤️

Bug Reports

As always, for any in-game issues/bugs you're experiencing, please do fill in a bug report! You can do this in-game by navigating to the pause menu, and clicking the bug icon on the bottom right. You can also report any bugs here on Steam, or in our Discord! All reports are much appreciated, as we continue to work on bug-fixing and our next major update!