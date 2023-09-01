Share · View all patches · Build 12090172 · Last edited 1 September 2023 – 16:09:26 UTC by Wendy

The Riflemen IS OUT TODAY!!

📢 Finally we can say it loud! The Riflemen is OUT NOW!! 📢

This is a great day. Celebration time! We have worked so hard with The Riflemen, and finally, this day came. Game is free to play and it has payable DLC that gives you more features:

Ten unique character skins

Ten pieces of headwear; helmets and hats

Ten weapon skins

Ten weapon charms to make your bang-bangs bling

Ten dogtags to show off

Three weapon metal finishes

You'll see your lifetime stats

Access and ability to create private lobbies with password

We offer 20% Launch Discount for this first week of release! 🥳

Here is Official Release Trailer



We want to thank you for your support during development. We hope you enjoy playing the game - we are excited to see you play!

Best,

Whole team from Normogames

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2022330/The_Riflemen/