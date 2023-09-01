 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Riflemen update for 1 September 2023

The Riflemen IS OUT NOW!!

Share · View all patches · Build 12090172 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Riflemen IS OUT TODAY!!

📢 Finally we can say it loud! The Riflemen is OUT NOW!! 📢

This is a great day. Celebration time! We have worked so hard with The Riflemen, and finally, this day came. Game is free to play and it has payable DLC that gives you more features:

  • Ten unique character skins
  • Ten pieces of headwear; helmets and hats
  • Ten weapon skins
  • Ten weapon charms to make your bang-bangs bling
  • Ten dogtags to show off
  • Three weapon metal finishes
  • You'll see your lifetime stats
  • Access and ability to create private lobbies with password

We offer 20% Launch Discount for this first week of release! 🥳

Here is Official Release Trailer

We want to thank you for your support during development. We hope you enjoy playing the game - we are excited to see you play!

Best,
Whole team from Normogames

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2022330/The_Riflemen/

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2022331 Depot 2022331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link