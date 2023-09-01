The Riflemen IS OUT TODAY!!
📢 Finally we can say it loud! The Riflemen is OUT NOW!! 📢
This is a great day. Celebration time! We have worked so hard with The Riflemen, and finally, this day came. Game is free to play and it has payable DLC that gives you more features:
- Ten unique character skins
- Ten pieces of headwear; helmets and hats
- Ten weapon skins
- Ten weapon charms to make your bang-bangs bling
- Ten dogtags to show off
- Three weapon metal finishes
- You'll see your lifetime stats
- Access and ability to create private lobbies with password
We offer 20% Launch Discount for this first week of release! 🥳
Here is Official Release Trailer
We want to thank you for your support during development. We hope you enjoy playing the game - we are excited to see you play!
Best,
Whole team from Normogames
