 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dual Universe update for 5 September 2023

Dual Universe - Release 1.4.11

Share · View all patches · Build 12090113 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.4.11.

Bug Fixes
  • [Plasma extractor] Fixed incorrect cycle duration value.
  • [UI] Persistent notifications now display item size for sold items.
Known Issues
  • [PVE] On rare occasions radars don’t pick up the first targets on entering a mission.
  • [Inputs] Joystick buttons are currently not correctly separated between different devices in the interface and report conflicting bindings. The devices are still however treated as individual devices and the keys are unique to each device allowing you to bind multiple joystick devices in parallel.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.
Thank you very much for your support!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2000271 Depot 2000271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link