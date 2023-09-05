Dual Universe - Release 1.4.11

Share · View all patches · Build 12090113 · Last edited 5 September 2023 – 09:13:18 UTC by Wendy

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.4.11.

Bug Fixes

[Plasma extractor] Fixed incorrect cycle duration value.

[UI] Persistent notifications now display item size for sold items.

Known Issues

[PVE] On rare occasions radars don’t pick up the first targets on entering a mission.

[Inputs] Joystick buttons are currently not correctly separated between different devices in the interface and report conflicting bindings. The devices are still however treated as individual devices and the keys are unique to each device allowing you to bind multiple joystick devices in parallel.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.

Thank you very much for your support!