Balancing/Fixes September 1st 2023

Implemented a few balancing changes and fixed a few bugs that were reported.

Tuned down the resistance and mitigation of some enemies.

Skeleton

Armored Skeleton

Ghost

Frost Tyrant

Fire Elemental

Ikati Warrior (lvl8 only)

Pazuzuul

Black Knight

I intend to have another look at the balancing of other enemies later.

Added Mulligan combat ability. Allowing players to reroll their grid once each combat before any card was played.

Wizard Mulligan ability renamed to Mana Mulligan (can still be used any time there are no mana grids in your grid).

Game should now remember next restart that fullscreen was enabled, and open in fullscreen mode.

When saving and exiting at the court of the demon king, you will properly return to the this region on load.

Have fun, and please let me know if you run into any issues.

JD