Quality of life Update in Hello Engineer is here!

🛠️ Greetings, ingenious builders! Prepare your wrenches, it's tool-time for Hello Engineer! 🛠️

Get ready to dive into some serious mechanical madness with the Quality of life Update rolling your way! 🔥Now, let's dive into the nuts and bolts of what's new with our Steamy Update!

Highlights:

🚀 Aerodynamic overhaul: We've given your creations wings (well, kind of)! Now you can take to the skies with the board part, no engines needed!

⚙️ Snap-tastic Gameplay Changes: We've revamped our snap and connect features, and boy, is it a game-changer! Snap your details, move & attach them wherever you need easily since they now keep the original postion.

Full Patch Notes

Hello Engineer - Quality of Life Update

New:

💨 Aerodynamic: Add wings to your contraptions and let your imagination take flight.

Core improvements:

🔗 Snap/Connect Features Change: the details now attach keeping their original postion.

🌟 Unlimited Resources in Sandbox Mode: We're feeling generous! Enjoy infinite resources and all construction components in Sandbox mode.

Other:

🌐 Display Mass Center: Need to balance your contraption? We've got you covered! We're now displaying the position of the mass center to help you fine-tune your creations.

🎯 Display Center of Long Parts: Precision engineering at its finest! See the center of those long parts.

🚙Car no longer can be edited on level 1.

🛠️ Various bug fixes and small improvements.

