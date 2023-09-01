Early Access Update V0.8

Poached : Hunt The Hunter Early Access

This is a fairly impactful update and the first official update after the Early Access campaign release. If you look at the update history on steam, you'll see that usually a 0.X release [as opposed to say a 0.7.X or even 0.7.X.X etc. release] is usually accompanied by a huge list of updates or at least a major feature change. In this case the list of challenges is not as big, as there are quite a few things added that I simply do not wish to spoil. That is because the 0.8 update focuses on making the games story campaign completable, complete with a new boss fight and an end to main story complete with even more twists and turns than in the "Chapter 1" part of the game. Without further ado, here are the update notes:

NOTE: Prior to launching any Early Access updates, I privately test the update with a small group of people in a separate branch, just to ensure the update you get is as bug free as possible but as always please report any issues you find to the community forums or the Discord. Thank you everybody for all your reports and suggestions so far, it has been beyond helpful!

Game story campaign is now completable from chapter 2. I am of course going to flesh things out here a lot more, and add extra content - but the important thing is that the game can now come to a resolution and be "completed" including the achievement for completing the game. This is of course not including the 8 more additional side quest missions that are coming soon.

A FINAL "Boss Fight" of which I will not discuss here. Both this boss fight as well as the new story content listed above will continue to be fleshed out and added to in future updates, but I feel this is good enough to conclude the game as an enjoyable playable experience before new updates are launched.

Other fixes which I cannot list here as they would be total spoilers.

Improved leaderboard loading screen and increased top scores to top 20 instead of top 10.

Game SCORE is now also visible in the notepad just below current game time.

Fixed issue of procedural generation sometimes spawning items on top of trees.

Fixed issue of enemies in Chapter 2 sometimes spawning in trees.

Added horn to vehicle in order to scare animals. Press Left Mouse to use it while driving. Vehicle third person mode is now only accessed with Right Mouse, instead of both buttons.

Fixed an issue with the water from waterfall #3 being cut off by the rocks.

Fixed some issues with the AK-47 Iron-Sights/ADS alignment.

Vehicle now re-spawns more aggressively in Chapter 2. Can be respawned just by sleeping with the caravan or even every time you load a game.

Made the "Customize Controls" button much clearer and easier to see in the options menu.

Fixed the weirdly and incredibly specific issue of player being unable to get out of vehicle from third person if they previously broke the window before getting in.

Fixed issue of rifle choice often resetting back to the default choice in-between missions.

Added some YouTuber/Twitch streamer Easter eggs to pay tribute to all those helping promote the game as of late.

Fixed issue of inventory U.I. being too bright without a darkened background when player selects the "Disable H.U.D." option in the menu.

Slightly improved accuracy of front Iron-Sights for Glock Pistol.

Fixed typo in Mission 5 mission objective. ["Wharehouse"]

Optimized some internal script update calls, memory & garbage collection.

Temporarily deactivated the "mechanic" waypoint pointing to nowhere. [This will show the location where you will customize your vehicle in future.]

Fixed issue causing bakkie to shoot up into the air if player jump and crouches into the back part.

Numerous other small fixes & improvements.



Future updates planned for this year will include: