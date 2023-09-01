New Season + New Equips!

Share · View all patches · Build 12089943 · Last edited 1 September 2023 – 15:06:03 UTC by Wendy

Dear Player,

A brand-new season has dawned, promising thrilling challenges and heightened competition. Stay sharp and aim high; this chapter comes to a climax on October 1st.

To aid your quest, we've added a dynamic range of new Shields. Head to the Equipment Store to delve into these latest additions.

But there's even more to anticipate:

Desktop App Revamp : Our desktop apps have undergone a significant transformation, powered by a new engine and brimming with novel features. As always, we remain committed to continuous enhancements, adding more features and regularly rolling out bug fixes.

: Our desktop apps have undergone a significant transformation, powered by a new engine and brimming with novel features. As always, we remain committed to continuous enhancements, adding more features and regularly rolling out bug fixes. Mobile App Update : We're further refining our mobile apps for optimal performance, ensuring a seamless gameplay experience across devices.

: We're further refining our mobile apps for optimal performance, ensuring a seamless gameplay experience across devices. Store & Battle Pass : The in-game store is in line for exciting updates. Plus, the much-anticipated Battle Pass is prepped for its grand unveiling in the upcoming season.

: The in-game store is in line for exciting updates. Plus, the much-anticipated Battle Pass is prepped for its grand unveiling in the upcoming season. Next Evolution : Post the iconic "Obsidian" evolution, gear up for the introduction of a subsequent game evolution. Its intricacies and strengths will be revealed soon!

: Post the iconic "Obsidian" evolution, gear up for the introduction of a subsequent game evolution. Its intricacies and strengths will be revealed soon! Achievements : A fresh array of achievements awaits, designed to celebrate your gaming prowess and dedication.

: A fresh array of achievements awaits, designed to celebrate your gaming prowess and dedication. Translation Upgrades: Our goal is clear - a flawless gaming experience for everyone. We're diligently refining translations to resonate with players from all linguistic backgrounds.

Stay engaged, as there's much more to come!

Have fun!

The Freakinware Team!