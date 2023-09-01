New Season + New Equips!

Dear Player,
A brand-new season has dawned, promising thrilling challenges and heightened competition. Stay sharp and aim high; this chapter comes to a climax on October 1st.
To aid your quest, we've added a dynamic range of new Shields. Head to the Equipment Store to delve into these latest additions.
But there's even more to anticipate:
- Desktop App Revamp: Our desktop apps have undergone a significant transformation, powered by a new engine and brimming with novel features. As always, we remain committed to continuous enhancements, adding more features and regularly rolling out bug fixes.
- Mobile App Update: We're further refining our mobile apps for optimal performance, ensuring a seamless gameplay experience across devices.
- Store & Battle Pass: The in-game store is in line for exciting updates. Plus, the much-anticipated Battle Pass is prepped for its grand unveiling in the upcoming season.
- Next Evolution: Post the iconic "Obsidian" evolution, gear up for the introduction of a subsequent game evolution. Its intricacies and strengths will be revealed soon!
- Achievements: A fresh array of achievements awaits, designed to celebrate your gaming prowess and dedication.
- Translation Upgrades: Our goal is clear - a flawless gaming experience for everyone. We're diligently refining translations to resonate with players from all linguistic backgrounds.
Stay engaged, as there's much more to come!
Have fun!
The Freakinware Team!
Changed files in this update