Major balancing

Balancing

Hello everyone, I'm back with another round of balance adjustments.

This balance adjustment is quite a big one!

There may be adjustments to status and performance within a few patches.

Below are the details of the adjustments.

Performance of drop items

HP was recovered when drop items were acquired, but this recovery feature has been removed.

The HP increase for drop items was a little too strong.

Therefore, we have lowered the value significantly this time.

We may change the value back a little, depending on the situation.

The maximum HP increase has been reduced from

5 to 1

Due to the discontinuation of the recovery function

Items that recover HP are now dropped.

This item recovers a certain amount of HP according to the maximum HP amount.

Class Adjustments

Shamo's class skill "Drop Rate UP" was

was a little too powerful, so we decided to lower it a little.

Maximum drop rate UP 400% -> 300%.

The basic status, which had been uniform up to now, has been adjusted individually for each class.

Basic status is now adjusted individually for each class.

When the mouse cursor is moved over a class, the status screen appears in the lower right corner of the screen.

Equipment item adjustments

The damage multiplier and blow-off rate for sibilance rails have been adjusted.

The damage was made stronger because of the need to ram into the enemy.

There was no risk because the enemy would die before it hit.

Damage multiplier: 200% to 125%.

Other

The comment field now flows smoothly.

This will allow comments that were previously truncated to be displayed to flow!

And here you go!

The sound effect and the icon in the lower left corner of the screen will now shake when a player is hit by damage!

This will reduce the possibility of the distribution being terminated before you know it.

Please give some love to the lower left corner of the screen from time to time.