Patch Notes #8

WOAH black betty,

land in jam

Hello Smallfolk!

Our monthly update is here giving you guys some content to get stuck into! - speaking of which...

Added a giant strawberry jam building part that can be used to prevent fall damage - great when used with the catapult. Also slows enemies! Made using strawberries and insect fat, yum!

Added a deep tunnel with a unique, high level tame variant

Expanded the sewers, also with a high level unique tame variant at the end

On-Screen keyboard for gamepad users - Big Picture Mode

Added one third high pillars for all building tiers

Pillars can now be rotated

Stability allotment has been increased, this was in a previous patch, however we are making note of it now.

Various Fixes

Added rugs which are available at the merchant and a small desk cosmetic building part which is available automatically

Increased torch duration

and also...

We've got more on the way! Stay tuned Smallfolk!