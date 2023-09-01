 Skip to content

Smalland: Survive the Wilds update for 1 September 2023

Patch Notes #8

WOAH black betty,
land in jam

Hello Smallfolk!

Our monthly update is here giving you guys some content to get stuck into! - speaking of which...

  • Added a giant strawberry jam building part that can be used to prevent fall damage - great when used with the catapult. Also slows enemies! Made using strawberries and insect fat, yum!
  • Added a deep tunnel with a unique, high level tame variant
  • Expanded the sewers, also with a high level unique tame variant at the end
  • On-Screen keyboard for gamepad users - Big Picture Mode
  • Added one third high pillars for all building tiers
  • Pillars can now be rotated
  • Stability allotment has been increased, this was in a previous patch, however we are making note of it now.
  • Various Fixes
  • Added rugs which are available at the merchant and a small desk cosmetic building part which is available automatically
  • Increased torch duration

and also...

[Follow the Smalland Twitter!](twitter.com/playsmalland)

Join the Smalland Discord!

We've got more on the way! Stay tuned Smallfolk!

