Patch Notes #8

WOAH black betty,
land in jam
Hello Smallfolk!
Our monthly update is here giving you guys some content to get stuck into! - speaking of which...
- Added a giant strawberry jam building part that can be used to prevent fall damage - great when used with the catapult. Also slows enemies! Made using strawberries and insect fat, yum!
- Added a deep tunnel with a unique, high level tame variant
- Expanded the sewers, also with a high level unique tame variant at the end
- On-Screen keyboard for gamepad users - Big Picture Mode
- Added one third high pillars for all building tiers
- Pillars can now be rotated
- Stability allotment has been increased, this was in a previous patch, however we are making note of it now.
- Various Fixes
- Added rugs which are available at the merchant and a small desk cosmetic building part which is available automatically
- Increased torch duration
and also...
[Follow the Smalland Twitter!](twitter.com/playsmalland)
We've got more on the way! Stay tuned Smallfolk!
Changed files in this update