Full Ray Tracing Branch Test (1.3.0 Preview)

📣 Exciting News! I'm thrilled to announce that a Full Ray Tracing version of the game is now available for testing on Steam. Experience a whole new level of visual fidelity with fully ray-traced lighting, shadows, and reflections.
👉 How to Access:
Open your Steam library.
Right-click on the game title.
Select "Properties."
Go to the "Betas" tab.
In the drop-down menu, select the "fullrtpreview1.3.0" branch.
🎮 How to Enable Full Ray Tracing In-Game:
Go to Settings.
Navigate to the Graphics tab.
Scroll down and activate the "Full Ray Tracing" option.
⚠️ Known Issues:
Portal particles are currently not visible in reflections due to bugs and performance issues.
FSR 2 is experiencing issues and has been temporarily replaced with TSR.
Please note that this is a preview version and might contain some bugs. A high-end GPU is highly recommended for the best experience.
I appreciate your continued support and can't wait to hear your feedback!
