DESORDRE update for 1 September 2023

Full Ray Tracing Branch Test (1.3.0 Preview)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

📣 Exciting News! I'm thrilled to announce that a Full Ray Tracing version of the game is now available for testing on Steam. Experience a whole new level of visual fidelity with fully ray-traced lighting, shadows, and reflections.

👉 How to Access:

Open your Steam library.
Right-click on the game title.
Select "Properties."
Go to the "Betas" tab.
In the drop-down menu, select the "fullrtpreview1.3.0" branch.

🎮 How to Enable Full Ray Tracing In-Game:

Go to Settings.
Navigate to the Graphics tab.
Scroll down and activate the "Full Ray Tracing" option.

⚠️ Known Issues:

Portal particles are currently not visible in reflections due to bugs and performance issues.
FSR 2 is experiencing issues and has been temporarily replaced with TSR.
Please note that this is a preview version and might contain some bugs. A high-end GPU is highly recommended for the best experience.

I appreciate your continued support and can't wait to hear your feedback!

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2097490/discussions/0/3825299364575174554/

Changed depots in fullrtpreview1.3 branch

