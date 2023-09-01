 Skip to content

3 Hit Blunders Bundle update for 1 September 2023

September Update - Week #1

Last edited by Wendy

Live Now. September Update - Week #1

Slime? Climb?:

  • Added Punch assist block.

  • Added Spring assist block.


