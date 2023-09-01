Free Remaster and Conten Update now available

We're thrilled to announce that the Remastered Edition of Beyond Enemy Lines: Operation Arctic Hawk is now live!

This free update brings enhanced visuals, revamped gameplay mechanics, and a host of exciting improvements to the game.

New Singleplayer Missions:

In addition to the classic story campaign, we've added four singleplayer missions from Beyond Enemy Lines - Remastered Edition to the Remastered Edition. Test your skills and tactical prowess in these thrilling new scenarios as you continue your journey far beyond enemy lines.

Legacy Version Still Available:

For those who wish to revisit the original experience, the old version of Beyond Enemy Lines: Operation Arctic Hawk is still accessible in the Legacy Beta Branch. You can switch to it from the game's properties menu on Steam.

For a limited time, you can get your hands on this remastered experience at an incredible 75% off the regular price. But act fast, as after the sale period ends, the price will return to $7.99. Don't miss this chance to dive back into the intense world of Beyond Enemy Lines with a fresh and improved perspective. Get it now and experience the thrill of tactical warfare like never before!