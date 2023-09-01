Additional bugfix of the latest update

Share · View all patches · Build 12089683 · Last edited 1 September 2023 – 15:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Greetings to all the gifted blacksmiths!

We've fixed fresh bugs from the last update and added something new.

What's new:

Added outline around the worker pool refresh button in case the player can refresh it for free thanks to a bonus from the English.

Now, customers’ order wait time is not reduced while playing a request to place an order on loan.

Bug fixes:

Memory leaks and FPS drops when playing for long periods of time.

Bug with clicking through the interface while changing the room design if there was another room under the interface.

Bug with the failure dialog of making a mallet for Vlad ("VladThirdFail" was shown instead of texts).

Bug with the disappearance of shields from both the mercenaries’ additional order and from the story order of England/France in case of failure of one of the orders (previously, instead of failure of one order, both orders failed at once).

Bug when sometimes Antonio asked to make 0 items for the faction.

Bug with overlaying the quest interface on the blacksmith interface in the lower-left corner. Now only 3 or 4 quests are shown at the same time, depending on the screen resolution. We plan to add quest scrolling in a future patch. At the moment, all quests, if there are more than 3 or 4 of them, can be viewed through the journal.

Bug in the sandbox, because of which the first pool of workers in the hiring menu was always empty (0 available workers before clicking on the refresh button).

Bug with the first bonus of the English faction not working. Instead of providing the opportunity to refresh the pool of workers once a day for free, the "bonus" took off 50 coins instead of 25, and also incorrectly showed the cost of updating the pool: 0 instead of 25, even if the bonus was not ready to use.

A bug when selling a log rack caused the number of logs available to not decrease.

The font size in the hiring menu is now dynamic; the worker's name doesn't go outside the window.

Bug with transferring workers to the fair along with food.

Bug with Vlad not ordering anything during the "Christmas" modifier.

Unique customers getting stuck during the "Christmas" modifier.

Conditions for getting the "A too-strict fast" achievement.

Thank you for supporting the game and letting us know about any bugs that are discovered. Our small team really appreciates it.

Regards,

Anvil Saga Team