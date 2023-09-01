Small Post Launch Hot Fix Patch #2

Hey guys, another round of bugfixes again

---BugFix---

-Issue with AOE attacks hitting 2x2 or larger mobs fixed

-Some spelling errors fixed

-Issue with loading older data fixed (only relevant to people who got to test prior to launch)

-Some animation fixes (more to come here, mobs seem to be moonwalking a lot)

That's it for now, I'm sure there will be more small fixes coming near the end of the weekend.

After that the plan it to work on the positive and negative trait system which will hopefully be ready near the end of September. That patch will be coming along with the character select UI being completely redone as right now its annoying to have to go back and forth between selecting characters to view the stat sheet. It will be changed so the characters will be tabs on the left hand side of the screen you can click to load their stats/inventory/abilities ect.

As always thanks for playing and always feel free to report bugs either in the discord or steam community!