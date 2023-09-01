10 new maps! Introduction of Sudden Death mechanic! Patch v 0.52!

10 new maps added!

5 new maps added for "Last Man Standing"/"Treasure Hunt" and 5 new maps added for "Disappearing Platforms" have been added to the game. Maps are "Tiny" in size and are meant to make the game more engaging and dynamic, when there's only few players playing. These maps have a limit of 4 players.

Sudden Death mechanic.

If a game of "Last Man Standing" drags out for too long, a nuclear bomb will be dropped. Each following turn the map has a 40% chance of detonading, which eliminates players in order from the closest to the furthest, so that the player who is most far away wins. I believe this will make for some fun and unpredictable in-game situations, where players will try to wager whether they should move further away or eliminate their opponents.

Increased radius of dynamite and grenade explosions.

Radius of dynamites and grenades was increased by 15%. They still cause the same damage and push away by the same force, but explosions can affect players that stand a bit futher out than before.

Race maps adjusted to be easier.

Some touch ups were made, to make racing less frustrating. The places where the players fell off the map the most were tweaked to be easier to pass by.

Indicator for minimum and maximum required players.

An indicator showing minimum and maximum possible number of players for a map has been added. It is shown along the screenshot of the map where applicable.

"Small" maps now require minimum 4 players.

With the introduction of "Tiny" maps, minimum players required to play on "Small" maps was increased to 4, and 7 when it comes to "Big" maps.