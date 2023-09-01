This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome to This Week on F1® 23 !

Daniel Ricciardo is back in-game !

Monaco Replay Event

Get behind the wheel of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix, where a late rain shower led to exciting on-track drama. Verstappen started in P1, managed to maintain his position throughout the wet conditions, and won the race with a with a dominant 27-second gap to P2. See if you can live up to Verstappen’s performance in Monte Carlo.

Alfa Romeo Tribute Livery - FREE ITEMS

Paying tribute to the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, Alfa Romeo F1 Team will race a special livery this weekend at their home race, the Italian Grand Prix.

Log in to F1® 23 between September 1 to September 10 and receive the Alfa Romeo Tribute livery - including suit and gloves - for free.

