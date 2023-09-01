 Skip to content

Infection X update for 1 September 2023

Gateways bug & Cell Level Nerfed

Share · View all patches · Build 12089604 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Cell level 1 has been nerfed because it was very difficult.
-Gateways bugs has been fixed.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2517761
