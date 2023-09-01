Update 0.46

Improved spawn list editor
The new spawn list editor makes it easier to select the units you want to use in your conquest/koth battles or in ground/air transport vehicles. Instead of having to find a specific unit in a list with hundreds of entries, you can now just place them like you would usually do.
In addition, you can adjust the unit's skill level and interaction settings or simply modify custom units in the embedded unit creator!
Custom modular material settings
Similar to how the materials of some vanilla modulars can be changed for each individual instance in the battle editor, this can now be set up to work with custom modular objects. You can just set up your material like usual, select which materials should be adjusted by the user and let the game figure out the best settings.
Vanilla modular material settings
The materials of wooden, framed, prison modular parts and the armored door can now be adjusted.
Measurement tool
The new measurement tool can be used in the battle and prefab editor to measure distances between two points. This can be usedful to selected grid snapping sizes or to selected sizes for custom objects.
Improved vanilla vehicle units
All units on ground/air/water vehicles will now have clothing and are randomized similar to other vanilla units, instead of being naked.
Other features/improvements
- Added an option for conquest/koth/reach point flags and similar game mode objectives to make them invisible while playing
- Added an option to forbit players to change equipment while waiting to respawn in conquest/koth
- Object settings panels can be moved again
- Changed default workshop order back to 7 days trend to help new maps to gain traction
- The previewed attack distances in the battle editor now matches the actual calculated values while playing
- Custom units are now highlighted in placement lists
- Player crouching is much smoother and doesnt play landing animations
- Players can now climb out of trenches without jumping
- The battle/game mode settings UI has been adjusted. Game mode settings are now displayed in a separate panel
- Updated the engine to improve stability
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused descriptions to be cut off when looking at a workshop item
- Fixed that loading a battle will set the conquest respawn option to a wrong value
- Fixed custom unit upload stat/achievement (newly uploaded units will unlock the achievement)
- Fixed that default vanilla unit had bayonets
- Fixed missing default undo/redo keybinds on existing configurations
- Fixed that OnDeath/OnDeathGlobal nodes did not work properly when a unit died in certain ways
- Fixed incorrect/stuck character leg rotation when using animals
- Fixed horse riding control glitches
- Fixed incorrect player leg animation after riding a camel
- Fixed undo behaviour after drag placing modular parts
- Fixed render problems on placed maps
- The player faction option is now adjusted automatically when placing a blue/red player
- Fixed a bug that caused some weapons to trigger the OnAIShoot scripting events while reloading
- Fixed that the HUD interaction notification would not be closed while riding a horse or using a siege weapon
- Fixed that spear throwers would not trigger the OnAttack scripting evants
- Fixed a bug that caused another object to be placed instead of the metal roof
- The attack restriction node now prevents the player from using ranged weapon melee attacks
