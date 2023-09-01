Update 0.46

Improved spawn list editor

The new spawn list editor makes it easier to select the units you want to use in your conquest/koth battles or in ground/air transport vehicles. Instead of having to find a specific unit in a list with hundreds of entries, you can now just place them like you would usually do.

In addition, you can adjust the unit's skill level and interaction settings or simply modify custom units in the embedded unit creator!



Custom modular material settings



Similar to how the materials of some vanilla modulars can be changed for each individual instance in the battle editor, this can now be set up to work with custom modular objects. You can just set up your material like usual, select which materials should be adjusted by the user and let the game figure out the best settings.

Vanilla modular material settings



The materials of wooden, framed, prison modular parts and the armored door can now be adjusted.

Measurement tool



The new measurement tool can be used in the battle and prefab editor to measure distances between two points. This can be usedful to selected grid snapping sizes or to selected sizes for custom objects.

Improved vanilla vehicle units



All units on ground/air/water vehicles will now have clothing and are randomized similar to other vanilla units, instead of being naked.

Other features/improvements

Added an option for conquest/koth/reach point flags and similar game mode objectives to make them invisible while playing

Added an option to forbit players to change equipment while waiting to respawn in conquest/koth

Object settings panels can be moved again

Changed default workshop order back to 7 days trend to help new maps to gain traction

The previewed attack distances in the battle editor now matches the actual calculated values while playing

Custom units are now highlighted in placement lists

Player crouching is much smoother and doesnt play landing animations

Players can now climb out of trenches without jumping

The battle/game mode settings UI has been adjusted. Game mode settings are now displayed in a separate panel

Updated the engine to improve stability

Bug fixes