Tornado: Research and Rescue update for 1 September 2023

🔥🌪️ Unleash the Storm: The Game-Changing Update You've Been Waiting For! 🌪️🔥

Build 12089437 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Attention, storm chasers! We've got an update that's more than just a few tweaks. We've carefully reworked and enhanced key elements of the game to bring you a richer experience. Here's what's new:

🌀 Become the Tornado in Be The Tornado Mode 🌀
Start as a mere F1, a whisper in the wind. But wreak havoc, and evolve into an awe-inspiring F5 wedge tornado! Your path of destruction just got a whole lot more personal.

💥 Next-Level Destruction System 💥
We didn't just tweak the destruction; we overhauled it! Now, not only is the destruction procedural, but it's also a visual spectacle! Customize the chaos with settings for destructible buildings and debris generation. And watch out—powerlines now topple over, blocking your escape routes!

🌳 Random Object Scattering: It's a Jungle Out There! 🌳
From wind turbines (whose blades detach in high winds, so beware!) to tractors, trailers, hay bales, and uprootable trees—every game will be a new adventure!

🚚 Upgrade Smart, Not Hard: Choose Your Style 🚚
You can't max out everything anymore. With limitations on truck, probe, and radar upgrades, you'll have to strategize. But don't worry; there are still 30,000 ways to become the ultimate storm chaser!

📊 Revamped HUD: Information at a Glance 📊
Say goodbye to plain white text! Your HUD now features mini "data screens" for sample data and interceptometer readings. It's not just informative; it's immersive!

🎮 Fine-Tuned Sensitivity Settings 🎮
We've expanded the range for both first-person and in-vehicle camera adjustments. Tailor your experience to the finest detail!

So, what are you waiting for? Dive into this whirlwind of upgrades and experience storm chasing like never before! 🌪️💥

