 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

No Plan B update for 1 September 2023

Test Branch Update! (Beta 12.0.1)

Share · View all patches · Build 12089434 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

Improvements

  • Removed lock on character and weapon customization
  • Added "new" markers on recently unlocked features and items
  • Tweaked the difficulty of the 2 first campaign chapters down
  • Tweaked the healer skill modifiers
  • UI is now automatically re-enabled when a message is displayed
  • Updated translations

Fixes

  • Fixed muzzle flashes sometimes appearing in the wrong direction
  • Fixed the character customization "apply to all" not being properly saved
  • Fixed the weapon skill modifiers not being properly applied to the weapon stats
  • Fixed upper sniping spots blocking rest spots in some random maps

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 12089434
No Plan B Content Depot 1269021
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link