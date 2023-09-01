Test Branch Update! (Beta 12.0.1)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
Improvements
- Removed lock on character and weapon customization
- Added "new" markers on recently unlocked features and items
- Tweaked the difficulty of the 2 first campaign chapters down
- Tweaked the healer skill modifiers
- UI is now automatically re-enabled when a message is displayed
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed muzzle flashes sometimes appearing in the wrong direction
- Fixed the character customization "apply to all" not being properly saved
- Fixed the weapon skill modifiers not being properly applied to the weapon stats
- Fixed upper sniping spots blocking rest spots in some random maps
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in test branch