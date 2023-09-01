Test Branch Update! (Beta 12.0.1)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

Improvements

Removed lock on character and weapon customization

Added "new" markers on recently unlocked features and items

Tweaked the difficulty of the 2 first campaign chapters down

Tweaked the healer skill modifiers

UI is now automatically re-enabled when a message is displayed

Updated translations

Fixes

Fixed muzzle flashes sometimes appearing in the wrong direction

Fixed the character customization "apply to all" not being properly saved

Fixed the weapon skill modifiers not being properly applied to the weapon stats

Fixed upper sniping spots blocking rest spots in some random maps

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.