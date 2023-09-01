 Skip to content

Room In Dream update for 1 September 2023

2023-09-01 0.21.10b Update Notes

Build 12089381

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the problem of some buttons making noisy noises
  2. Fix the problem of displaying Chinese in non-Chinese languages
  3. Optimize some performance

