Build 12089271 · Last edited 1 September 2023 – 13:46:05 UTC by Wendy

Unspottable 2.2.8 - Changelog

Quick bug fix to correct the main issue with public lobbies.

More fixes will follow next week.

[ONLINE] Fix game getting stuck in score page and score loading

[ONLINE] Fix exception when finishing game with 8 players

Thank you!