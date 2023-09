Share · View all patches · Build 12089171 · Last edited 1 September 2023 – 14:09:34 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Coiners,

An issue was fixed where level progression was not registered correctly and level select was bugged.

On request of community members, Classic level 7 and Classic level 9 received a balancing update.

Keep those coins flowing. Thanks to our valued community members for their active engagement and feedback.

Enjoy.