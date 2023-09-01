Patch 4.1.1.8

Share · View all patches · Build 12089126 · Last edited 1 September 2023 – 16:46:07 UTC by Wendy

Discover the latest patch, offering several new bot settings, a completely revamped fly system, more scenario settings, and performance optimizations.

Performance Optimizations:

Enhanced FPS stability and reduced stutters.

Improved fast restart speed slightly.

Significant 50%-60% reduction in GPU Memory usage.

20% faster game launch time.

Revamped Bot's Fly System:

This update brings a completely new and improved version of the bot's fly system, featuring many new settings and customizability.

The V2 Fly System is similar to the standard Legacy Movement Profiles (LMP).

It now works based on acceleration instead of interpolation, which provides smoother movement and much better behavior when colliding with the floor and roof.

All of this while providing a ton of more customization options compared to V1.

Note: You can still choose to use the old Fly system by just switching to V1 from the dropdown.

New Bot Settings / Changes:

Added new Size Shifting Type: "Health Based", this will scale the size of the bot based on health with options like: "Size Multiplier at 0 Health" and "Transition Interpolation Speed".

Fixed blink wall detection not working vertically.

Blinks can now be set to have 0 as duration, this will make the bot teleport to the end location.

Added new Event Triggered: "Update Health", this will update the Bot's health.

New Scenario Settings:

"Spawn Bots Threshold": When this setting is checked, bots will only spawn if the number of active bots Is equal to or lower than the value entered.

New Spawn Overlap Protection Duration Type: "Bot Lifetime", this essentially keeps spawns disabled for the time the bot stays alive.

Other Changes:

Fixed a bug that caused only ~200 favorites to load when starting the game. (If you have over 200 favourites expect longer loading times when first loading in).

Fixed a bug that prevented searching for both Name and Tags in the Normal tab.

Fixed a bug that caused HUD settings not to get applied.

Reworked how Custom Scenarios and Routines load to prevent stuttering.

Reworked how Maps load to prevent stuttering.

If a custom scenario contains errors, it will now show a popup with a list of the errors when trying to either upload it or play it.

The customize tab in the map editor will now automatically select the profiles used in that scenario.

Added 2 new blocks to the map editor: "Angle 1x1 C" and "Angle 1x1 D".

Added new debug mode to show if spawners are enabled or not by pressing "Alt-8" twice.

Fixed a bug that caused textures to become blurry on some systems.

Added an option to make scenarios private and visible only to selected players.

