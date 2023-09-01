🔥 Deadlink New Demo Now Live 🔥

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention, all new-coming Agents! Prepare to infiltrate the neon-lit cyberpunk underworld – the newest Deadlink demo is now your training ground for the challenges that await. Сarefully designed by CSA to calibrate Agents, it is your ticket to prove that you're ready to handle the world of corporate brutality.

Equipped with all the features of the full version, including voiceover and localization, this demo thrusts you into the heart of the action. As you face off against the ruthless Tora Heavy Industries, the first enemy corporation hailing from Japan, every ounce of strategy and firepower counts.

Will you rise to the challenge? The Deadlink demo awaits your bold entry!