- Small improvements on facial and body animations during major cutscenes.
- Fixed an issue with the main character having incorrect hair color under specific circumstances.
- Fixed mispositioned props in some maps.
- Added more checkpoints before important fights.
- Fixed main character foley audio not playing during the aim state.
- Fixed some minor ambient audio issues.
- Fixed some typos in objectives and subtitles.
Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle update for 4 September 2023
Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle 4 September Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
