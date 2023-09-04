 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle update for 4 September 2023

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle 4 September Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12089105 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Small improvements on facial and body animations during major cutscenes.
  • Fixed an issue with the main character having incorrect hair color under specific circumstances.
  • Fixed mispositioned props in some maps.
  • Added more checkpoints before important fights.
  • Fixed main character foley audio not playing during the aim state.
  • Fixed some minor ambient audio issues.
  • Fixed some typos in objectives and subtitles.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1530471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link