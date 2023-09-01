Villager update: Villager meshes and animations completely overhauled; they now also try to avoid each other when walking close-by; footstep sounds added.

1st person mode movement overhauled; added collision with buildings. Feature added: A requested feature - query mode with scores for other tiles, not just the one being placed - has been added. You can access it by clicking the little hexagon icon in the top right to show currently unlocked tiles and hovering over the tile pictures.

Orchard fruit trees now have a different texture on the fruits. Tile tweak: Farm tile now has a new variation with chickens.

Blacksmith now gives 10 more points to Butcher; Market now gives 20 less points to Butcher; Mountains and Forests now give 10 more points to Shrine; Church and Shrine now have a slightly higher chance to appear; School, Fisherman and Lighthouse now have a slightly lower chance to appear. Settings: VSync is now On by default for new players.

-> If you experience any technical issues with the game after an update, try restarting or reinstalling the game. If this doesn't fix the problem, or if you find any other bugs, please let me know in the community discussions (you can use the link in the Credits menu). Thanks & enjoy!