Game Update 1.1.8

Howdy Friends,

No Buddy's Bulletin today, they'll be back next week. Instead we've decided to drop a big ol' update on you full of balances, tweaks and changes. Everything from cards, to progression and quests, it's all in here.

But don't take our word for it, see the changelog below. The update is rolling out RIGHT NOW.

In other news, we're going to share a full 'Cards on the Table' Post soon to explain what's going on with the game and why you need to get very excited for its future.

Until then

Brainwash Gang and Raw Fury

Changelog

Cards

Parley: Now also blocks direct damage from attacks & explosions

Big Head: Value at max level reduced from 80% to 70%

Small Head: Value at max level reduced from -60% to -50%

Health Down: Value at max level reduced from -50 to -38 HP

Health Up: Value at max level reduced from 60 to 43 HP

Move Slower: Value at max level reduced from -25% to -18%

Move Faster: Value at max level reduced from 30% to 18%

No Jump: Duration at max level reduced from 30 to 23 seconds

Double Jump: Duration at max level reduced from 90 to 33 seconds

Less Accuracy: Value at max level reduced from -60% to -50%

More Accuracy: Value at max level reduced from 60% to 50%

Rubber Bullets: Value at min level increased from -17.5% to -18%, value at max level reduced from -25% to -20%

Steel Bullets: Value at min level increased from 17.5% to 18%, value at max level reduced from 25% to 20%

Big Mag: Value at max level reduced from 50% to 40%

Medkit: Value at min level increased from 80 to 85 HP

Invisible Health: Value at min level increased from 20 to 40

Bullet Time: Value at min level increased from 2 to 3

Thick Skin: Value at min level increased from -0.5 to -0.7

Noisy Footsteps: Value at max level reduced from 2.2 to 1.7

Slow Reload: Value at min level increased from -0.3 to -0.4

Quick Reload: Value at min level increased from 0.3 to 0.4

Experience & Progression

Increased x3 the experience earned on matches

Added extra packs as prizes on the first 5 levels

Quests

A big arsenal: Target reduced from 20 to 10

K-BOOM!: Target reduced from 20 to 10

First Aid: Target reduced from 10 to 5

They don't stand a chance: Target reduced from 25 to 5

It didn't sit right with them: Target reduced from 10 to 5

Who knows?: Target reduced from 10 to 5

Let's add some fun: Target reduced from 7 to 3

It's Medicinal: Target reduced from 20 to 9

Surprise!: Target reduced from 5 to 2

Never is enough: Target reduced from 1 to 2

They are too slow!: Target reduced from 10 to 5

They are not so big now!: Target reduced from 3 to 1

To the Moon: Target reduced from 15 to 10

Brains out!: Target reduced from 15 to 3

Hide & Seek!: Target reduced from 15 to 3

Gun Fever: Target reduced from 150 to 50

Card Addiction: Target reduced from 500 to 300

Spicy!: Target reduced from 150 to 30

Let's dominate!: Target reduced from 8 to 3

Let's play together: Target reduced from 5 to 2

All by yourself: Target reduced from 5 to 3

Never miss a shot: Target reduced from 5 to 1

No rest days!: Target reduced from 5 to 1

It's Duck time: Target reduced from 5 to 1

Let's go higher: Target reduced from 5 to 1

Yours is better!: Target reduced from 5 to 1

Raver Flavor!: Target reduced from 5 to 1

It's too cold outside: Target reduced from 5 to 1

Feline power: Target reduced from 5 to 1

It's time!: Target reduced from 5 to 1

Cut them in half: Target reduced from 1 to 1

Killing spree: Target reduced from 40 to 15

The more the better: Target reduced from 30 to 5

You can do it alone!: Target reduced from 30 to 15

It will hurt: Target reduced from 2500 to 1000

Right in their face!: Target reduced from 50 to 20

You're so smart: Target reduced from 3 to 1

Prove yourself: Target reduced from 8 to 5

You can do it with some help!: Target reduced from 8 to 2

Exterminator: Target reduced from 100 to 30

Master of slowmo: Target reduced from 15 to 5

Dominance: Target reduced from 25000 to 15000

Invincible: Target reduced from 10 to 3

Don't die alone: Target reduced from 10 to 3

Zombies: Target reduced from 15 to 5

Bug Fixes

Fixed: Win streaks don't get counted

Fixed: Level up bar fills up twice, potentially causing a soft-lock

Fixed: Enemy player leaving the game makes you lose rank

Fixed: Card requirements for quests didn't apply properly