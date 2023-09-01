- Fixed issues in Sector 5 and Sector 6 with Folding Walls/Rotation asset not catapulting the green cube.
- Fixed issues in Sector 6 with the Folding Walls/Rotation asset being too slidey causing the green cube to fall off when moving.
- Fixed collision issues.
- Fixed audio crash.
- Fixed issue with not launching player far enough.
- Fixed crash when loading back to the Hub levels.
Q.U.B.E. 2 update for 1 September 2023
Update v2.0.32
Patchnotes via Steam Community
