- Improved intro sequence graphics and flow
- Music tracks remastered
- Graphics updated on numerous levels
- Bug fixes to laser bot enemies
- Other minor bug fixes
- More tips added to various menu screens
- Game play difficulty balanced on various levels
Nebular Crush update for 2 September 2023
Build 1806
