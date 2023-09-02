 Skip to content

Nebular Crush update for 2 September 2023

Build 1806

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved intro sequence graphics and flow
  • Music tracks remastered
  • Graphics updated on numerous levels
  • Bug fixes to laser bot enemies
  • Other minor bug fixes
  • More tips added to various menu screens
  • Game play difficulty balanced on various levels

