"NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Awakening" Update Details (1.1.0)

Windows: 1.1.0

Functional Improvements and Adjustments

Added a Direct Talk for recommending surrender before the start of a siege under certain conditions.

Added a feature to edit the birth year, lifespan, and affiliated castles for multiple custom officers at once.

Added a feature to select multiple officers for the land measure commands "Bolster Crops" and "Improve Commerce".

Added a feature to employ multiple officers at once.

Added a feature to relieve all dominions and substitutes at once, and changed the condition to auto appoint substitutes to unconditional.

Add a feature to display a red mark for unread events and hearsay.

Added a new camera zoom level for sieges.

Added a setting to skip specific presentations, such as "reporting of resolved territorial problem" or "reporting of completed castle town facility".

Adjusted the disaster animation duration, and added a setting to skip animations.

Added a feature to accept small target submission automatically.

Achieving "Regional Unity" or "Offer to the three positions" is now possible even with subordinate forces.

Cleared marks will be displayed even when ending is achieved while using the editing feature.

Earning achievements or trophies is now possible even while using the editing feature.

Settlement seizure will not be released when a castle is fallen by siege.

Officer's loyalty will decrease when a castle is fallen through sieges, just like castle assaults.

When taking back counties affiliated to a main base or a defensive base, settlement seizure will not be released even if a siege is temporary unavailable.

Strengthened the "Surrender Negotiations" submission.

The "Absorb Vassals" submission will now occur to clans that has been appointed as Conservator Émigré.

Adjusted the actions taken by units automatically.

Added a feature to check the locations of large farms and large fairs for "Landmark / Major Settlement View".

Added a setting to display animations for authority happening across the country.

Added a feature to skip event battles you have already won.

Reduced the amount of messages shown in several situations, including when deciding the prisoner's treatment.

Added a feature to change the size, or hide the information of the castle on the main screen.

Adjusted the size of the log shown on the bottom right of the main screen.

Adjusted several English texts.

Critical Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused the game to stop during sieges under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue that caused the game to stop when an enemy surrenders during sieges.

Bug Fixes

Fixed several issues around officer affiliation at the beginning of a scenario.

Fixed an issue that caused units to slip through key points.

Fixed an issue that caused the "Absorb Vassals" submission to not occur when all the clans are a vassal.

Fixed an issue that when a daimyō is marching and a female officer appears, a wrong origin country was registered to the female officer.

Fixed an issue that other clans won't start a siege if a player unit was sent as reinforcements.

Fixed the owner of the "Spear of the Dawn" tactic.

Fixed an issue that a certain event won't occur.

Fixed several settings for certain scenarios.

Fixed other minor issues such as typos.