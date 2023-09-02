Update v0.63

Hi friends, we've prepared a new update for you, in which we've greatly improved localization for Chinese users and finally fixed the gross tofu bug.
- Greatly improved localization in Chinese.
- Fixed tofu bug in Chinese, Korean and Japanese.
- Added ability to edit character replicas. To edit, hover over the replica and press Z.
- Added upgrades for traps and potions.
- Simplified the process of preparing a skin for uploading.
- Added popup tooltips to buttons and options in skins.
- Added "Magic Cleaner" card for destroying traps.
- Increased the probability of loot and gold falling out of creatures in newgame++ and beyond.
- Improved creature summoning - now if you summon it on a square with another creature, it will appear on the square and the creature will move aside.
- Added gold reward for completed quests.
- Improved character replicas, added a nice cloud.
- Fixed a lot of small bugs.
Have a good game, friends!
Changed files in this update