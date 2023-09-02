 Skip to content

Sketch Crawler update for 2 September 2023

Update v0.63

Share · View all patches · Build 12088803 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi friends, we've prepared a new update for you, in which we've greatly improved localization for Chinese users and finally fixed the gross tofu bug.

  • Greatly improved localization in Chinese.
  • Fixed tofu bug in Chinese, Korean and Japanese.
  • Added ability to edit character replicas. To edit, hover over the replica and press Z.
  • Added upgrades for traps and potions.
  • Simplified the process of preparing a skin for uploading.
  • Added popup tooltips to buttons and options in skins.
  • Added "Magic Cleaner" card for destroying traps.
  • Increased the probability of loot and gold falling out of creatures in newgame++ and beyond.
  • Improved creature summoning - now if you summon it on a square with another creature, it will appear on the square and the creature will move aside.
  • Added gold reward for completed quests.
  • Improved character replicas, added a nice cloud.
  • Fixed a lot of small bugs.

Have a good game, friends!

