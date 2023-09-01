 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Our Adventurer Guild update for 1 September 2023

Patch 0.6472

Share · View all patches · Build 12088788 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the Questmap Location Modifier "Snowstorm" and the Equipmentmodifier for the "Jotun Greatsword" were missing from the database, causing them to be loaded incorrectly
  • Fixed more spelling mistakes(Story of my life)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2026001 Depot 2026001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link