- Fixed an issue where the Questmap Location Modifier "Snowstorm" and the Equipmentmodifier for the "Jotun Greatsword" were missing from the database, causing them to be loaded incorrectly
- Fixed more spelling mistakes(Story of my life)
Our Adventurer Guild update for 1 September 2023
Patch 0.6472
