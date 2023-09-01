 Skip to content

Longvinter update for 1 September 2023

1.11 hotfix 5

Share · View all patches · Build 12088781

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed infinite grenade bug
  • Fixed aim and holster offsets
  • Applied a potential fix for footballs missing
  • Server performance improvements regarding footballs, turrets, smelters and animals
  • Fixed a bug where the ammo counter would display the wrong amount
  • Solar panels no longer smoke
  • Tent placing adjustment
  • Increased the global shipment payout about 30%

