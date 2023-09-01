- Fixed infinite grenade bug
- Fixed aim and holster offsets
- Applied a potential fix for footballs missing
- Server performance improvements regarding footballs, turrets, smelters and animals
- Fixed a bug where the ammo counter would display the wrong amount
- Solar panels no longer smoke
- Tent placing adjustment
- Increased the global shipment payout about 30%
Longvinter update for 1 September 2023
1.11 hotfix 5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
