Future Daoshi update for 1 September 2023

v0.5b3

Share · View all patches · Build 12088772 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the Ice Nova of the Ice breaker not working
Increase the trigger rate of chain lightning at all levels
Increase the probability of flying swords piercing enemies at all levels
Modify Sentry mode Behavior
fix some performance issues
The D-Pad of the controller can also move
The bamboo forest is more transparent
Fixed an issue where the Amulet fur color was too dark in certain situations.

