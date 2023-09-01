[Special] Free rent of all workbenches for rare and special parts!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Survivors!

Great news for all those who love crafting their own parts!

Only until September 3, the rent of workbenches for crafting rare and special parts will be absolutely free! Don’t miss the chance to take advantage of the offer and craft the necessary parts for your vehicles or to further create epic and legendary parts!

Please note that the event will last from September 1, 12:00 GMT, until September 3, 23:59 GMT.

For more information on Crossout, follow these channels: